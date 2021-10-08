Dean Capital Management Purchases New Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Global Medical REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.06. 1,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,444. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.