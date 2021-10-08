Dean Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,222 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust accounts for 2.1% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 190,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,749. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

