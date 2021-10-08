Dean Capital Management Lowers Position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dean Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTVE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.38. 96 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

