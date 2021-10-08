Dean Capital Management Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the quarter. Stewart Information Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5,503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.61. 744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.