Dean Capital Management Has $1.57 Million Position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.43% of Powell Industries worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 102.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $206,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 136.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 38,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 22,157 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 29.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 34,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

POWL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.33 and a beta of 1.29. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $115.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

