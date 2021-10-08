Dean Capital Management Buys New Shares in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of QCR as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in QCR by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $53.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.