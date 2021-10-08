DCF Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DCF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 39,163.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after buying an additional 1,558,710 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $92,111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after buying an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 452,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,468. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

