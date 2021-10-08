DCF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 145,750 Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after acquiring an additional 874,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 141.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,188,000 after buying an additional 1,499,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 258,883 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after buying an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth $15,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.01. 9,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,318. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.10). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

