DCF Advisers LLC Lowers Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 57.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The company had a trading volume of 708,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $104.94.

