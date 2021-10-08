Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Boosted by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $302.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.53.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.