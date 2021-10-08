Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) versus Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Critical Review

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daktronics and Galileo Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daktronics $482.03 million 0.53 $10.93 million N/A N/A Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Daktronics has higher revenue and earnings than Galileo Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Daktronics has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of Daktronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Daktronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Daktronics and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daktronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.11%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Daktronics.

Profitability

This table compares Daktronics and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daktronics 1.48% 3.69% 1.89% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Summary

Daktronics beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc. engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The Commercial segment sells video, display systems, digital billboards, Galaxy, and Fuelight product lines to resellers, out-of-home companies, national retailers, quick-serve restaurants, casinos, shopping centers, cruise ships, commercial building owners, and petroleum retailers. The Live Events segment provides scoring and video display systems to college and professional sports facilities and convention centers; and sales of mobile display technology to video rental organizations and other live events type venues. The High School Park and Recreation segment engages in the sale of scoring systems, Galaxy displays, and video display systems to primary and secondary education facilities. The Transportation segment consists of sales of Vanguard and Galaxy product lines to governmental transportation departments, airlines, and other transportation

Galileo Acquisition Company Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

