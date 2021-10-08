Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Short Interest Update

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

DNPLY opened at $12.37 on Friday. Dai Nippon Printing has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

