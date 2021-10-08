DAD (DAD) Achieves Market Cap of $77.95 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, DAD has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $77.95 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

