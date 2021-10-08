DA Davidson Upgrades PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) to Buy

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PCH. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.28.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

