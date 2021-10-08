Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $38.85 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

