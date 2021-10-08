CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Update

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at $883,848.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 233.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000. Lynrock Lake LP raised its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberOptics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.71. 30,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. CyberOptics had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

