CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CVSGF stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

