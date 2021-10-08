CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CVSGF stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. CVS Group has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.
CVS Group Company Profile
