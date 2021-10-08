CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 3,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

