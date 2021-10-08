CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) rose 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 3,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 771,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.
The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.