CustomContractNetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 87.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $58,164.29 and $211.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 85.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.11 or 0.00330884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.