Curecoin Price Hits $0.0853 on Exchanges (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $2,175.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.99 or 0.00330242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,288,217 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

