Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to $19.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.75 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s previous close.

CURLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

