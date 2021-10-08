Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Trading Down 1.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s stock price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 50,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,870,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.
Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,219.51% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%.
Cuentas Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUEN)
Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.
