CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.42.

CTIC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

