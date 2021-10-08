CSFB Analysts Give TransAlta (TSE:TA) a C$18.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TA. CIBC raised their target price on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.25.

TA opened at C$13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.85 and a 12 month high of C$14.00.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$619.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -13.82%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

