Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $78.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,291. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.79 and a quick ratio of 10.49.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $2,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,574 shares of company stock worth $25,141,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after buying an additional 20,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

