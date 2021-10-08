Crown Price Reaches $0.0511 on Exchanges (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $495.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,736.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.08 or 0.01099967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.86 or 0.00341382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.67 or 0.00326417 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00040924 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003105 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,160,300 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

