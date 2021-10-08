CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of CRH opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. CRH has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in CRH by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,778,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.