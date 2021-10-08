Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.79.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.