Credit Suisse Group Trims Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Target Price to $209.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.84.

NYSE:AYI opened at $199.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

