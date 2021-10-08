Credit Suisse Group Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$74.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

