CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 353.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in CRA International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CRA International by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.65 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock worth $3,598,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.