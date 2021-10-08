CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 (LON:CYN)

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:CYN opened at GBX 151.03 ($1.97) on Friday. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The firm has a market cap of £101.02 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.13.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Company Profile
