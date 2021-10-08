Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.15 ($81.36).

Shares of 1COV opened at €56.88 ($66.92) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €56.12 and its 200-day moving average is €56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

