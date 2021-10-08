Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.22.

COUP stock opened at $227.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,481,738. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

