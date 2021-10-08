Corning Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.
Shares of GLW opened at $36.94 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.
In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.
Corning Company Profile
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.