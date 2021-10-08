Corning Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corning to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.94 on Friday. Corning has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

