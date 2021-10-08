CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $141.06 on Tuesday. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth $269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 264.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 232.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

