CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 114.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 376,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,700 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $141.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.33. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

