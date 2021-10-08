CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

CPLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 232,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,211. CorePoint Lodging has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $907.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.00.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

