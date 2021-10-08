Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 57,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 620,713 shares.The stock last traded at $21.26 and had previously closed at $21.65.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,607,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4,355.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 780,395 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,317,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,989,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 620,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 487,500 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

