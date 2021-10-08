Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $70.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 3142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,667,000 after acquiring an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,478,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

