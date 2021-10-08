Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CLR. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of CLR opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,716.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

