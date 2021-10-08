Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $213.06, but opened at $204.46. Constellation Brands shares last traded at $211.97, with a volume of 32,847 shares trading hands.

The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

