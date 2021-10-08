Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $21.56

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.56, but opened at $20.80. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

