CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) was upgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.42. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

