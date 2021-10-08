Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading 3.1% Higher

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.25 and last traded at $61.00. 5,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,210,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $238,368,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $172,357,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $81,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $79,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth $70,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

