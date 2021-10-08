Conceal Hits Market Capitalization of $7.33 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Conceal has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $227,906.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 40.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,081.58 or 0.99994904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064791 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.00346522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.37 or 0.00590671 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00229434 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004794 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,730,177 coins and its circulating supply is 11,625,306 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

