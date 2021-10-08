Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.22 on Friday. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

