Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives $26.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMTL. Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth $142,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 105,257.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

CMTL stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $604.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

