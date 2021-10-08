Comparing AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) & Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 6.10% 37.71% 8.97% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.53 $16.64 million N/A N/A AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.09 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AiHuiShou International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kirkland’s and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kirkland’s currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.39%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than Kirkland’s.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats AiHuiShou International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

