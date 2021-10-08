Community Trust & Investment Co. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.75. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $62.53.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

